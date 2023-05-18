Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,019 shares of company stock worth $6,053,511 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

