WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.11

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.11 and traded as high as $45.85. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 96,918 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGS. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 52,276 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 86,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

