Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

