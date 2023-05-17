Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.25

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.25 and traded as high as C$29.96. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$29.72, with a volume of 108,365 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.7348033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

