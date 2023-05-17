Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for VerticalScope (FORA)

VerticalScope (TSE: FORA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/16/2023 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2023 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$7.00.

4/27/2023 – VerticalScope was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$10.00.

4/24/2023 – VerticalScope had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

FORA opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.64 and a 1-year high of C$20.50. The stock has a market cap of C$64.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$35,258.78. 36.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

