Truist Financial Increases PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $29.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PGTI opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.24. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Insider Transactions at PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,076.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $63,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,265,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,076.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

