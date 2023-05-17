Treatt (LON:TET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $626.20

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.20 ($7.84) and traded as high as GBX 711.25 ($8.91). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.77), with a volume of 83,902 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TET. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.39) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.77) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 626.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.51 million, a PE ratio of 3,043.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Treatt Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,478.26%.

In related news, insider Daemmon Reeve purchased 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £19,895 ($24,921.71). In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 3,460 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 575 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £19,895 ($24,921.71). Also, insider Philip O’Connor bought 6,550 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 551 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £36,090.50 ($45,209.19). Insiders own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Treatt

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.