TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $807.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $746.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $692.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $824.59.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total value of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,311.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,242,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

