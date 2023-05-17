Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,428 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 394% compared to the typical daily volume of 694 call options.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $312.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 3.73.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Eastman Kodak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

