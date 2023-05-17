Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Diodes worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes Stock Performance

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $95,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,977 shares of company stock worth $2,168,590 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.