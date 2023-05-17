Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of ABG opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.79.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

