Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.10. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

