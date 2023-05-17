Sonen Capital LLC Buys 683 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

