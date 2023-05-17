Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 139,521 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139,521 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

