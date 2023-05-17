Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 139,521 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,830 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139,521 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
