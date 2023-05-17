Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STC has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50.

Insider Activity at Sangoma Technologies

About Sangoma Technologies

In other news, Director Allan Brett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,800.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

