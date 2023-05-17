Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,946 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,893 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

