Relx (LON:REL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,443.04

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,443.04 ($30.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,479 ($31.05). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,470 ($30.94), with a volume of 1,725,505 shares changing hands.

REL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.20) to GBX 2,840 ($35.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($37.10) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Relx to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($32.38) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($35.83) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,579.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,443.04. The firm has a market cap of £46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,905.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 38.90 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,470.59%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($31.22), for a total value of £2,318,531.88 ($2,904,336.57). 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

