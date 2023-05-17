Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $29.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

