PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at TD Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$6.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45.

In other news, Director Ronald Smith bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, with a total value of C$94,148.80.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

