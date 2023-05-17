Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PVT. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pivotree stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.00.

Pivotree ( CVE:PVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.06. Pivotree had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of C$26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$24.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Pivotree will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

