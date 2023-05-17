Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PVT. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Pivotree Stock Performance
Pivotree stock opened at C$3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. Pivotree has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.00.
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
Read More
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.