Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.46

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as high as $33.13. Perion Network shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 458,399 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $302,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

