NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,335.88

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,335.88 ($79.37) and traded as high as GBX 6,838 ($85.66). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,742 ($84.45), with a volume of 204,777 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.42) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.95) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,700 ($71.40) to GBX 7,500 ($93.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,900 ($86.43).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,679.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,335.88. The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.75) per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s payout ratio is 3,576.39%.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,506 ($81.50), for a total transaction of £344,818 ($431,940.37). Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

