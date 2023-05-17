NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NanoXplore Price Performance

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

