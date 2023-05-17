Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

