Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 2.4 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $743.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.