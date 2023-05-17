Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $83.53

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.53 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.08). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 307,328 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.75 million, a P/E ratio of 463.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Lookers’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lookers’s payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

