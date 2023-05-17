Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.1 %

KNSL stock opened at $329.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.41. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $345.75. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $9,421,052 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.