Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $140.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

XOM opened at $102.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $414.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

