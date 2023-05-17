JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.18

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.18 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 178.10 ($2.23). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 6,657,396 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.95) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345.63 ($4.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,494.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 167.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.18.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($85,682.07). 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

