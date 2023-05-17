IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,583,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,087 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,512,319 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,479,000 after purchasing an additional 574,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $135.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57.

Several research firms have commented on EXPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

