IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 149 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock worth $8,443,893 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

