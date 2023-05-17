Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 12,232 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,093 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

