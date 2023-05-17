H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

HEO stock opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$2.94.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

