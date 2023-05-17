Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 321,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $93,986,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $6,914,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

