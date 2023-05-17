FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

