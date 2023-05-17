Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on the stock.

FORT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

FORT opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.34) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.36 million, a PE ratio of 693.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. Forterra has a one year low of GBX 176.20 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 301 ($3.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

