FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.87

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.87 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.51). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,239,504 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 143 ($1.79) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 146.40 ($1.83).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.87. The company has a market capitalization of £834.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.33, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at FirstGroup

About FirstGroup

In other FirstGroup news, insider Graham Sutherland purchased 30,569 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £30,874.69 ($38,675.55). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.