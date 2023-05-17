Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $281,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

