Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 875 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 270.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $707,574.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,551,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $707,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,551,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

