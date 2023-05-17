FDM Group’s (FDM) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FDM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities cut shares of FDM Group to an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get FDM Group alerts:

FDM Group Stock Performance

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 723.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 745.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £697.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,996.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. FDM Group has a 12-month low of GBX 573 ($7.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,030 ($12.90).

FDM Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 76 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £496.28 ($621.67). 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FDM Group

(Get Rating)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.