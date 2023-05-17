Essentra (LON:ESNT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.51) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Stock Down 2.0 %

Essentra stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £573.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,940.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. Essentra has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 329.50 ($4.13). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.46.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

In other news, insider Paul J. Lester purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £21,952 ($27,498.43). 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.