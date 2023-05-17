Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.88) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equals Group from GBX 149 ($1.87) to GBX 164 ($2.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Equals Group stock opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.16. The company has a market capitalization of £179.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4,925.00 and a beta of 1.44. Equals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 70.10 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates Equals Money, a platform which combines account-to-account payments, card payments, and current accounts; Equals Pay, a customer-facing international payments product; Equals Exchange, an internal dealing platform; CardOneMoney, a payment account from individuals and businesses; and FairFX.

