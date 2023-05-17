Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at Cormark

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Eguana Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EGT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday.

Eguana Technologies stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.48.



Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

