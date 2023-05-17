Diploma’s (DPLM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,954 ($37.00) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,709.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,766.61. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,886.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

