Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price objective on the stock.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Diploma Stock Performance

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,954 ($37.00) on Tuesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,709.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,766.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,886.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

