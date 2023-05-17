Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Up 1.9 %

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,954 ($37.00) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,709.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,766.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,886.84, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86).

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,105.26%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.