Dialight (LON:DIA) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

Dialight Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at GBX 221 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.24. Dialight has a 1-year low of GBX 190.80 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 359.20 ($4.50). The company has a market cap of £73.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22,100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at Dialight

In other news, insider Clive Jennings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($13,090.32). 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads products.

