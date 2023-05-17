DCC (LON:DCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,858.40 ($73.39).
DCC Stock Performance
Shares of DCC opened at GBX 4,785 ($59.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,661.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,534.01. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,508 ($81.52).
DCC Increases Dividend
DCC Company Profile
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
See Also
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.