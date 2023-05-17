DCC (LON:DCC) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,242 ($65.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities initiated coverage on DCC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,858.40 ($73.39).

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 4,785 ($59.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,661.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,534.01. The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,454.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,508 ($81.52).

DCC Increases Dividend

DCC Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 127.17 ($1.59) dividend. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,471.12%.

(Get Rating)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.