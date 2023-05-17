CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,686.26

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,686.26 ($46.18) and traded as high as GBX 3,951 ($49.49). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,923 ($49.14), with a volume of 513,789 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from GBX 4,435 ($55.56) to GBX 4,545 ($56.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

CRH Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,426.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,966.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,686.26.

CRH Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 3,745.45%.

In related news, insider Christina Verchere acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,824 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £38,240 ($47,901.79). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

