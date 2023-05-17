Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 270.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,704 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $636,276.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,586.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,259 shares of company stock worth $4,866,360 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.